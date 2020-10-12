Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

10/1/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the second quarter of 2020 despite pandemic-led business disruptions is impressive. Strong domestic pump sales and pump shipments buoy optimism. The company’s full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat amid the crisis. A booming diabetes market and a strong product pipeline also instill optimism. Strategic deals, focus on international markets and strong solvency with moderate leverage bode well. Tandem Diabetes’ results in the second quarter of 2020 were better-than-expected. It has been outperforming the industry for the past six months. Yet, its widening year over year loss per share along with a dismal international performance is concerning. Contraction of gross margin is also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition are other concerns.”

9/24/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

TNDM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.37. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,032. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care Inc alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $554,284.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,535,770.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,599 shares of company stock worth $47,379,543. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.