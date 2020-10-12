Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) in the last few weeks:

10/3/2020 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

10/2/2020 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

9/26/2020 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2020 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

9/23/2020 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

9/10/2020 – Ribbon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

9/2/2020 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2020 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2020 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

8/14/2020 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,308.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

