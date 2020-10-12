Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/5/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

10/1/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/31/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at BMC Equities Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

