$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will report $730,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890,000.00 and the lowest is $470,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million.

NASDAQ LCTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,974. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

