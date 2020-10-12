Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

STEP stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

