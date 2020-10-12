Barclays Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $75.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target increased by Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $896,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,844 shares of company stock valued at $24,897,592. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

