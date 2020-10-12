Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

