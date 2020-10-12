Mizuho Cuts Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $32.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $24.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

