Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,279,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2,027.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

