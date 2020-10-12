Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $174.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medifast has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from strength in its OPTAVIA lifestyle solution and coaching support system, which is set to keep gaining on consumers’ rising inclination toward health. Encouragingly, management remains impressed with OPTAVIA’s relevance even amid the pandemic. This was evident in second-quarter 2020, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Solid demand and engagement among OPTAVIA coaches and clients boosted results. However, Medifast has been battling SG&A cost concerns related to high OPTAVIA commission costs. Also, the company’s gross margin contracted due to increased promotional activities and elevated production costs in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Medifast’s cost-control measures should aid.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of MED traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medifast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

