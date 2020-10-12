Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Given New $0.50 Price Target at Roth Capital

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $0.60 to $0.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

INUV traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.34. 13,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,390. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

