Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $15.50

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSIG. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

