SVB Leerink Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $204.00

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $187.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.16.

Shares of SGEN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.97. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,597. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.78.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Analyst Recommendations for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mizuho Cuts Phillips 66 Partners Price Target to $32.00
Mizuho Cuts Phillips 66 Partners Price Target to $32.00
Apple Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush
Apple Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush
Medifast Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medifast Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Inuvo Given New $0.50 Price Target at Roth Capital
Inuvo Given New $0.50 Price Target at Roth Capital
Brightsphere Investment Group PT Raised to $15.50
Brightsphere Investment Group PT Raised to $15.50
SVB Leerink Boosts Seattle Genetics Price Target to $204.00
SVB Leerink Boosts Seattle Genetics Price Target to $204.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report