SVB Leerink Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $204.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $187.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.16.

Shares of SGEN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.97. 2,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,597. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.78.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

