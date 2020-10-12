Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $254.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation anticipates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13% at the mid-point. Organic sales is expected to decline 8%. Weakness in the automotive, oil and gas and chemical markets, and impact of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s fiscal 2020 results. Rockwell Automation has implemented temporary cost containment measures in the wake of uncertain market conditions, which is likely to generate $150 million in savings in fiscal 2020. The earnings estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 have undergone positive revisions lately. Growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments are likely to contribute to its performance in the days ahead.”

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.11.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.22. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $246.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 211.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.