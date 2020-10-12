Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $39.00

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in L Brands by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

