ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. It is well poised to benefit from robust growth in Government Systems segment, backed by high bandwidth subscriber base. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by COVID-19. It announced the expansion of its residential Internet service to 14 more states in Brazil. The company enjoys favorable industry trends and is seeking opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary-wing aircraft that can emerge as a key profit churner. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional satellite communication providers. However, high R&D costs and in-flight connectivity weakness resulting from COVID-19 pandemic are likely to hinder Viasat’s revenue growth in fiscal 2021.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ViaSat stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.62. 9,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,781.00 and a beta of 1.13.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ViaSat by 123.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

