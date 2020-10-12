Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s segmental sales, although dismal in the second quarter of 2020, the company has seen visible trend improvement through the quarter and continuing into July. The improvement in the company’s U.S. revenues led by the U.S. spine business looks encouraging. Continued momentum of robotic technology and strong uptake of the company’s HEDRON line of 3D printed inner body spacers buoy optimism. Globus Medical launched several products in its spine portfolio, which instills investors’ confidence in the stock. Globus Medical’s results in the second quarter were better-than-expected despite pandemic-led business disruptions. Over the past three months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its sector. Yet, margin contractions are worrying. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts are other worries.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

GMED stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,805. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

