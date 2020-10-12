Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

