BofA Securities Begins Coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after buying an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,535,000 after purchasing an additional 389,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 277,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,250.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 265,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

