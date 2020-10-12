McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $224.75 on Friday. McDonald's has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.61.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $80,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

