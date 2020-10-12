International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.15.

Shares of IFF opened at $119.41 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,706,000 after purchasing an additional 974,451 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,042,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,535,000 after buying an additional 389,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

