Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $44.50

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESNT. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

