American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by 140166

140166 lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities cut American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

