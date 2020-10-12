Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.10.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.