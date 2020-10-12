Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $17.10.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rakon Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Rakon Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days
Broadstone Net Lease Now Covered by BTIG Research
Broadstone Net Lease Now Covered by BTIG Research
Broadstone Net Lease Now Covered by Truist
Broadstone Net Lease Now Covered by Truist
AllSafe Trading 39.1% Higher This Week
AllSafe Trading 39.1% Higher This Week
Analyzing Tilray and Its Rivals
Analyzing Tilray and Its Rivals
Diversified Royalty Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th
Diversified Royalty Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report