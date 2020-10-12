Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Truist

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

BNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

