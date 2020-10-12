AllSafe Trading 39.1% Higher This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $267,439.94 and approximately $37.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005079 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

