Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE DIV opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.27 million and a P/E ratio of -315.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.44.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1212698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Dividend History for Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

