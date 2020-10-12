Quant (QNT) Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Quant has a total market cap of $123.76 million and $2.55 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $10.25 or 0.00089951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009859 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00061269 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021306 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008358 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

