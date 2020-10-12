Thrive Token 1-Day Volume Tops $6,261.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $231,958.96 and $6,261.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.70 or 0.04981346 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031352 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.