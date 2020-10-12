Value Liquidity Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.42 Million (YFV)

Value Liquidity (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and $35.10 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Value Liquidity token can currently be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00085107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Value Liquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.01493536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00159993 BTC.

Value Liquidity Profile

Value Liquidity’s total supply is 4,119,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,276,569 tokens. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance . The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Value Liquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Value Liquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.