Diamond (DMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,891.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $5,891.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00008188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001619 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 95.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.01278292 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,534,046 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

