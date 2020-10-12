DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.0350 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $607,458.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000547 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,901,534 coins and its circulating supply is 53,673,852 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

