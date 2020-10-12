Everus (EVR) Hits Market Cap of $18.63 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. During the last week, Everus has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $52,858.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.70 or 0.04981346 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031352 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,882 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

