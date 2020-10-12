Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.91 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $4,277.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.01493536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00159993 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

