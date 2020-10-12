yearn.finance (YFI) Hits Market Cap of $494.85 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $16,512.80 or 1.44893951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $494.85 million and approximately $1.71 billion worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.01493536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00159993 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.