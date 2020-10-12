TRONCLASSIC Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $18.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.01493536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00159993 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

