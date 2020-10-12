Analyzing Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:SJT)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 1.02 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $9.93 million 12.06 $8.09 million N/A N/A

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 75.53% 98.43% 79.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

