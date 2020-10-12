Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $43.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 994,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $3,790,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 201,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.