Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 516,774 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

