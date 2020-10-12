Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $3.00. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 208,194 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.46.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

