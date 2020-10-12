Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.06 Million

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $28.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.80 million to $30.80 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $115.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $167.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.82 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.