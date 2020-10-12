$485.82 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $485.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. Bruker posted sales of $521.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bruker by 206.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bruker by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

