Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.72 billion and the highest is $5.96 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $20.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $27.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

NYSE SU opened at $12.76 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.1565 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

