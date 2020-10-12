Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $1.52. Medley Management shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 701,155 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 13.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

