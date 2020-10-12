Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.10

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.10 and last traded at $126.10, with a volume of 655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.02.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Get Peloton alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion and a PE ratio of -86.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $570,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.