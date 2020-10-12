IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.83

IAA (NYSE:IAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 26277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth $205,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $150,000.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

