Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.31

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.31 and last traded at $169.31, with a volume of 48 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.55.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $5,777,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

