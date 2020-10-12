iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.93

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 2568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

