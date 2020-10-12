MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.43

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 3162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

