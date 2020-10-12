BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.52

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.52 and last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 39.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,961,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

